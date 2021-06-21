A celebration of the boutique Fife Arms Hotel

Located in the quaint village of Braemar, The Fife Arms is a boutique hotel like no other.

This book provides a visual tour of the historic hotel after its stunning renovation beginning in 2015, detailing the craftmanship and hard work that went into its rejuvenation.

The interior has been meticulously considered – each room tells the story of a person, event or theme that relates to its Braemar location.

My personal favourite is the David Douglas room. Douglas was a botanist who started his career as a gardener at Scone Palace near Perth and lent his name to the Douglas fir. The room dedicated to him is filled with murky hues, images of pines and wooden accents.

Much like the hotel, the book has been made to the highest quality making it a staple for those interested in interior design, luxury hotels and art and design.

Everything about this book oozes luxury – a perfect reflection of what you’ll find when visiting the hotel which has been transformed by art-world icons Iwan and Manuela Wirth.

The Fife Arms, by Dominic Bradbury, published by Phaidon, £90.