Gallery prepares to host British Art Show 9

Hayward Gallery Touring’s landmark exhibition, British Art Show 9, will open at Aberdeen Art Gallery next month.

This display will mark the launch of the national tour for this ambitious exhibition of contemporary art, which takes place across the UK every five years.

BAS9 is curated by Irene Aristizábal and Hammad Nasar who have made their artist selection for each city after travelling to more than 23 locations across the UK and meeting with over 230 practising artists.

The exhibition is designed to change and adapt to each of its four host cities, presenting different combinations of artists and artworks that respond to their distinctive local contexts.

The exhibition includes a film programme in each of the four host cities and online, expanding the selection of works on view.

In Aberdeen, the exhibition focuses on the effort to develop alternative systems for ethical cohabitation in the world.

The presentation centres on exploring different forms of knowledge – including spirituality – to heal the earth, to resist the injustices of extractivism, and to develop non-exploitative ways of living with the non-human.

British Art Show 9 opens at Aberdeen Art Gallery on July 10 and will run until October 10 this year.

More information click HERE.