A celebration of 1000 Scots words and phrases

Cauld Blasts and Clishmaclavers: A Treasury of 1,000 Scottish Words details a huge array of Scottish words and phrases, in what is a joyously eclectic mix.

From the ‘airt o’ the clicky’ to ‘yowe trummle’, it is by no means an exhaustive collection of tropes – rather the author has handpicked some of his favourites.

Crawford presents the words and phrases personably, though it could do with an additional injection of personality.

Crawford’s fascination with the culture and natural heritage of his native country is quite compelling. There are some lovely illustrations that break up the text, making this a pleasant little book to dip in and out of.

It is a nice celebration of the magic of language and all the history that goes with it – a good conversation starter.

Cauld Blasts and Clishmaclavers: A Treasury of 1,000 Scottish Words, by Robin A Crawford, published by Elliott and Thompson, £9.99.