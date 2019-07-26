A carefully curated collection of summer writing

Carefully selected by Melissa Harrison, this anthology has been put together to capture the spirit of summer.

The physical wonders are captured through the writings of well-known authors such as Charles Dickens, George Elliott and Edward Step, to name a few, and together they form a collection which reconnects the reader with the natural world.

Summer: An Anthology for the Changing Seasons, edited by Mellissa Harrison, published by Elliott & Thompson, £12.99