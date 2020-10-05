‘Atlas of Scotland’ project sets sail

AN ARTIST who is creating Scotland’s first major atlas in a century has smashed his fundraising target.

Andrew Redmond Barr received donations of more than £12,000 within four days of launching his crowdfunding scheme.

Barr, whose previous work includes The Illustrated Declaration of Arbroath, said: “Today modern technology may have replaced traditional paper atlases, but I believe there is still something valuable about being able to see a whole vision of a country, laid out and illuminated on paper.

“By returning to map-making in pen and ink, and by retelling the story of Scotland’s history and culture, this new atlas of Scotland aims to be a reflection of where Scotland stands today, as well as revealing one of the world’s oldest nations in a whole new light.”

His crowdfunding campaign will remain open for a further 51 days.

