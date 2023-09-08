Artistic DNA: Family of artists exhibit work together for first the time

The exhibition will open on 10 September in Buchlyvie’s Greengallery and run until 8 October.

Relative Colour will showcase pieces from a range of artists and ceramicists, but front and centre will be the work of the McClenaghen family, who are exhibiting together for the first time.

John McClenaghen, from Falkirk, met his wife, Lorna Bates, from Buchlyvie ,while they were both Fine Art students at The Glasgow School of Art in the early 1980s.

After graduating John set up his own studio in The Tolbooth in Stirling for three years where he painted and ran workshops before moving down south to take up a teaching position in York.

Since then John has worked in a number of art schools across England and Wales and now teaches Fine Art at Wrexham School of Art, part of Wrexham University in North Wales.

While John taught, wife Lorna worked in museums and took a career break while she had her children, Kate and Peter.

John never gave up his first love and always combined his teaching with painting. It’s only since going part time in 2020 that he’s been able to carve out more time to focus on his painting.

‘I am descended from farmers and my paintings of the land and the sea, which are expressive and gestural, allow me to relate experience and reconnect with history, particularly my family history,’ John said.

‘There is no doubt that Scotland is still very much my home and it’s where I still make most of my work.

In 2018, Lorna decided to go back to university to pursue an MA in Art Practice in Wrexham, where the couple now live and share a studio. It was during her time there that she became interested in painted pattern and motifs.

‘Whereas often people see pattern as background, for me it’s the subject. I find the language of pattern, and the possibilities it holds, endlessly inspiring,’ Lorna said.

‘We’re all really looking forward to the exhibition and for me, growing up in Buchlyvie where my mum was the post-mistress, the place is very special.

‘I am sure seeing all of our work hanging together in the same space will be very emotional and a real eye-opener.’

Following in her parents’ footsteps, the couple’s daughter, Kate, graduated from The Glasgow School of Art in July this year and has now moved to London to do a Masters degree in Painting at the prestigious Royal College of Art.