Whisky Hammer: Macallan and Brora included in largest ever whisky auction

More than 5,000 rare bottles of whisky are going under the hammer this month, including a 50 Year Old Macallan and a 40 Year Old Brora.

Specialist spirits auctioneer, Whisky Hammer is hosting its largest online auction to date, with bids already sitting as high as £50,000.

Whisky enthusiasts are trying to get their hands on some truly special whiskies going under the hammer including a 50 Year Old Macallan (Millennium Decanter) distilled in 1949, a 40 Year Old Brora (distilled in 1972) and a 1976 Single Cask Ardbeg.

Whisky Hammer previously sold a record-breaking cask of Macallan whisky which lay forgotten for more than 30 years and a 55 Year Old Yamazaki which sold for £380,000.

The auction marks the company’s 100th and successful bidders will be entered into a prize draw to win a share of £10,000 worth of Still Spirit whisky vouchers – with 10 prizes in total and first place winning £5,000 to spend in the store.

‘The response from customers looking to take part in our 100th auction has been incredible,’ said Daniel Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit.

‘Our entire team have been inundated with an impressive array of stand-out whiskies, some of which are rare, unique and hard to come by.

‘We’re giving successful bidders the chance to win a share of £10,000 worth of whisky in our prize draw.

‘This is just a small token of thanks to the customers who have helped build and shape the business over the last eight years, and an opportunity for anyone looking to take part in the auction for the first time to be in with a chance to win an impressive amount of whisky.’

Whisky Hammer was started in 2016 by brothers Daniel and Craig Milne who are originally from Macduff, near Speyside, an area renowned for the production of Scotch whisky.

The business hosts monthly auctions dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits, which attract buyers and sellers from every corner of the globe. So far, Whisky Hammer has sold over 155,000 lots valued over £60 million to 88 countries worldwide.

The 100th auction will end at 3pm (GMT) on 24 March. To register to take part in the auction, click here.

Read more Whisky news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.