Whisky Galore! Dream job for dram lovers at The Single Cask

A once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity for whisky lovers has come up with Scottish bottler The Single Cask.

The firm, home to a warehouse in Glenrothes with more than 3,000 casks, has announced they are recruiting for their first-ever specialist panel of ‘Taste Masters’ to help in the nosing, tasting, bottling and creation of their luxury single cask whiskies.

The whisky bottler is welcoming whisky lovers with ‘charisma and creativity’ to apply. The lucky panel of whisky wizards will need barrels of personality as well as tasting experience.

They will be working with The Single Cask specialist team, an exclusive ensemble of flavour experts telling the story behind each unique whisky they taste.

A key part to the role will be writing tasting notes. It’s important to The Single Cask their Taste Masters draw from personal experiences in whisky and life to describe the emotion single cask whisky creates.

‘We only bottle exciting and entertaining whiskies worth talking about, and believe drinking single cask whisky to be an incredible experience,’ said Jan Damen, general manager at The Single Cask.

‘A roller-coaster that is never repeated. We want our first-ever ‘Taste Master’ panel to understand the beauty and emotional power of single cask whisky and help more whisky fans come with us on this extraordinary journey.’

‘Our dream candidate will need charisma, creativity and a thrill for not only whisky, but a thrill for life.

‘It’s such an exciting time to work for The Single Cask, and it’s always an exciting time to work in whisky. Applying for this role truly is a no brainer.’

A dream role for any dram fanatic; the winning candidates will interact with the in-house whisky team by selecting casks to be bottled – playing a key part in the planning and maturation, nosing, tasting and discussion of the best samples to be bottled at the warehouse of The Single Cask.

Initially a part time, flexible position, the role will expand as the business grows, as more casks will need bottled. Ideally coming from a background in whisky creation, sampling or writing – The Single Cask would still like to hear from unique thinkers with creative personalities.

