The Balvenie launches first in a trilogy of rare expressions

The Balvenie has launched the first in a trilogy of rare expressions that will form a new collecion to be released over three years.

The first expression, which comes in at £42,500, is a single cask expression selected by Malt Master, Kelsey McKechnie and aged in a European oak refill butt first filled in 1973.

It showcases the depth and complexity of the spirit influenced by the European oak cask whilst maintaining The Balvenie’s classic sweet honey style, even after fifty years of maturation.

On the nose, expect aromas of deep fruits, cassis and candied apricots, layered atop delicate cedar and a warming nutty spice.

On the palate the whisky presents flavours of caramelised fruits, rich spice and soft vanilla, which marry together with a delicate ginger spice and citrus zing.

For the Second Edition, Kelsey introduces a second American oak hogshead cask filled in 1973 to marry with the first, before adding a third American oak Barrel filled in 1974 cask to the marriage for the final Edition Three.

Just 125 bottles will be released from each of the three editions over the next three years.

‘Each Edition in this collection is a testament to the craftsmanship that has defined our liquid over the past 50 years,’ said Kelsey.

‘The unique characteristics of these rare casks come together to create a truly exceptional experience and set a new benchmark for our contribution to the rare and extraordinary whisky market at Balvenie.

‘Using a refill butt for the First Edition in this collection provides us with a distinctive flavour thread that will run through our next two releases, demonstrating the spectrum of flavours and aromas in our aged spirit.

‘It is a celebration of our legacy, our passion, and our unwavering commitment to producing some of the finest whiskies in the world.’

The Balvenie craftspeople, led by the former Malter Master David Stewart, came together in 1973 to fill this cask, starting decades of watchful stewardship and marking the beginning of The Balvenie Fifty Collection’s journey.

Many of those craftspeople still work for The Balvenie today. Through their dedication to the brand’s five rare crafts many new practices in whisky making have been put in place over the last half a century.

The Balvenie Fifty First Edition, ABV 52.3% will be available nationwide at select retailers from 27 September. The Second and Third Editions will launch in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

