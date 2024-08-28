Work by renowned Scottish pop artist Michael Forbes to go on display in Inverness

Work by the renowned Scottish pop artist Michael Forbes will go on display in Inverness next month.

The artist, whose fans include Madonna and Ricky Gervais, has teamed up with city centre store Rebel Row to display works featuring Highland scenes with a twist.

Bold women will be at the heart of each piece, said Michael, whose work has previously referenced women’s rights campaigns.

The exhibition will open on 20 September at Rebel Row, on the city’s Union Street, which specialises in modern, locally woven tartan clothing.

The co-conspirators say it’s a natural fit, with each championing the questioning of society’s status quo combined with a common thread of passion for the region’s culture.

Works on display will feature scenes such as famous faces Lily Cole atop a huge starry stag, Blondie’s Deborah Harry straddling a giant bee and the everyday scene of a six foot cat in a dress ready for battle.

‘This is a fun collaboration with Rebel Row who I felt share a like minded attitude to living and working in the Highlands and what it means to be Scottish,’ says Michael.

‘We are rebellious and feisty, but not to a scary degree; more to a ‘let’s shake things up’ degree – and then let’s put the kettle on.’

The Dingwall-born artist was an apprentice of the late Pop artist and acclaimed sculptor Gerald Laing, who was a close friend of Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

His work has included many famous faces from US presidents Barack Obama and Abraham Lincoln to The Beatles’ John Lennon and US singer Taylor Swift.

Earlier this year Michael painted over some of his artwork in protest against what he says are negative impacts of Artificial intelligence (AI) on Art.

‘We are thrilled that Rebel Row will become a home to some of Michael’s incredible and iconic works of art in our first year of opening,’ said founder Clare Campbell.

‘I have always loved his twists on Highland cultural stereotypes that break the spell of silo-thinking.

‘Absolutely everyone please come along, spread the news with your pals – as Michael says the kettle will be at the ready.

‘There is a lot more to come in this story of positive and creative rebellion for the Highland region. Michael is truly an inspiration to be around and stand beside.’

