The Balmoral unveils exclusive £100,000 whisky experience in partnership with The Macallan

It’s been two centuries since The Macallan distilled its very first batch of whisky on the banks of the River Spey. Since then it has become known for producing some of the world’s most exquisite whisky.

This year The Macallan teamed up with Bentley Motors to create to release a collaborative single malt – The Macallan Horizon – crafted by master whisky maker, Kirsteen Campbell, from six first-fill sherry seasoned oak casks.

Designed to be displayed horizontally, the decanter has a 180-degree twist detail. An aluminium ribbon was engineered to envelop the glass, a nod to the material used as the foundation for the bodywork of a Bentley.

Now, The Balmoral Hotel, in Edinburgh has secured a bottle of the rare dram and is offering up a £100,000 ‘Horizon Whisky Experience’.

The experience will include becoming the owner of the world’s first horizontal whisky bottle, a personalised membership to the hotel’s exclusive SCOTCH Club, a two-night stay in The Balmoral’s enchanting presidential suite the Scone & Crombie, and an incredible private tour and overnight stay at The Macallan Estate.

Guests are invited to visit The Balmoral’s award-winning whisky bar SCOTCH where The Macallan Horizon bottle is on display inside a custom built cabinet positioned in the centre of the room. During the visit, guests may opt for a first tasting of the whisky or choose to savour it for a later date.

A membership to the elite SCOTCH club is a part of the ‘Horizon Whisky Experience’, which includes bottle residence in one of the sought after, personally engraved whisky keeps. As a member, The Balmoral’s expert Whisky Ambassadors will offer a whisky concierge service ensuring each visit to the bar is bespoke and memorable.

The following day venture to The Macallan Estate, where guests will be able to explore the idyllic Speyside with a chauffeur-driven experience of discovery. The day will include a tailored tour, private tasting session, and a gastronomic dining experience in The Macallan Distillery featuring locally sourced dishes paired with a selection of wines and whiskies.

After an overnight stay at The Macallan Estate, journey back to The Balmoral and spend the final night in the comfort of the Scone & Crombie suite.

In the evening, dine at The Balmoral’s fine dining restaurant Number One and enjoy a delicious seasonal seven course tasting menu paired with wines chosen by an expert sommelier.

‘We are honoured to partner with our friends at The Macallan to bring this incredible experience to life,’ said Cameron Ewen, from SCOTCH.

‘The Macallan Horizon is an extremely rare bottle which we are beyond delighted to have on display at SCOTCH, we are also ecstatic to be one of the first in the world to have purchased the whisky.’

