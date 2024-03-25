Rosebank Distillery: ‘King of the Lowlands’ ready to re-open with 100-year-old mill still used in whisky production

It was closed three decades ago in 1993, but now the ‘King of the Lowlands’, Rosebank Distillery is to reopen.

The historic distillery has been brought back to life following a four year restoration project. Its landmark 108ft chimney stack has been repaired and continues to dominate Falkirk’s skyline.

The original mill, thought to be around 103 years old, has been retained and continues to be used in the production of Rosebank’s whisky as it did over thirty years ago.

A new dunnage style warehouse has been built from the bricks of its historic counterpart, which now showcases precious casks of the original Rosebank alongside the first casks of the new Rosebank spirit.

And copies of the original stills were painstakingly replicated in shape using blueprints salvaged from the Rosebank archives.

‘The process of bringing Rosebank Distillery back to life has been meticulous, with a huge amount of detail going into each and every element,’ said distillery manager Malcolm Rennie.

‘It was very important that we paid homage to Rosebank’s history and story, and we feel we’ve done it justice by incorporating so much of the former distillery into our new home.

‘The whole team at Rosebank are overjoyed to finally share our beautiful new distillery with whisky admirers across the world.

‘We’re extremely proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait to open our doors this summer.’

The distillery’s spacious interior, with six tasting rooms, has been designed to welcome whisky lovers from around the world. It will reopen on 7 June.

After being left to lie empty for 24 years, Leonard Russell, managing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, was determined to save the distillery.

‘I could see that Rosebank Distillery was held in extremely high regard and it was a huge shame that it closed when it was distilling some of the best spirit for the Scotch whisky industry,’ he said.

‘Being small, Rosebank was one of the more expensive whiskies to produce, but in my view that’s no reason to close a distillery. Its reopening will be a very special moment for its hometown of Falkirk, for the Scotch industry and for whisky lovers everywhere.’

Read more Whisky news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.