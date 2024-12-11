Rosebank Distillery introduces rare cask from 1990 for global travellers

Rosebank Distillery has introduced an extremely rare single cask from 1990 for global travellers.

Rich and fruity, the 33-year-old is the perfect expression of the distillery, known as the ‘King of the Lowlands’ by connoisseurs across the world.

Crafted from a small pocket of legacy stock, salvaged from before the distillery closed more than 30 years ago, this expression is ultrarare with just 107 bottles.

Delicate and floral, this exquisite whisky is full of depth and complexity. Cask number 3469 offers vibrant tropical notes on the nose, with a silky mouthfeel with tastes of cinnamon and chamomile, developing in richness, with a warming oak finish.

Presented in a natural wood tube with an intricate metal lattice on the base in the shape of rose petals, the Rosebank 33 year old has an ABV of 46.6%, and an RRP of £5,500.

It will be available in Edinburgh, London Heathrow, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Zurich and Taipei Airports on a ‘first come, first served’ basis for global travellers between Avolta (formerly World Duty Free) and Taiwan Duty Free (EVERRICH Duty Free).

‘This is an exceptional dram, available exclusively to global travellers looking for rare finds to expand their collection,’ said Rosebank Blender, Emma Oakes.

‘This whisky perfectly exemplifies the qualities that earned Rosebank reverence as the “King of the Lowlands”.

Owned by Ian Macleod Distillers, one of Scotland’s leading independent family-owned distillers, “The King of the Lowlands” made a highly anticipated return this year after being mothballed in 1993.

A complete renovation has breathed life back into this esteemed Scottish distillery and the surrounding community in Falkirk.

The distillery’s meticulous restoration has spanned the last four years, resulting in its stunning revival that retains much of the history of the original buildings.

