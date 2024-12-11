Paula Hawkins to headline crime writing festival Granite Noir

Paula Hawkins and Nicci French are among the authors due to make headline appearances at crime writing festival Granite Noir.

New York Times best sellers Lucy Foley and Chris Whitaker, podcasters Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, award-winning comedian and Gentleman Thief Alasdair Beckett King, and singer-songwriter and author James Yorkston, will also be at the festival.

Hailed as one of Scotland’s leading literary festivals, Granite Noir takes its name from its home city of Aberdeen; inspired by the atmospheric and historic backdrop of the Granite City.

A love letter to crime fiction in all its forms, to Nordic Noir and the contribution of Scottish writers to the genre, this year’s festival includes events covering all aspects of crime writing.

Criminal duos are in focus as Granite Noir welcomes three husband and wife teams to the festival.

Nicci French, the pseudonym for writing partnership and journalists Nicci Gerrard and Sean French, whose books have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.

They will be joined by husband and wife team Ambrose Parry, Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman, as they meet in conversation and discuss their latest novels in Partners in Crime.

Broadcaster Laura Whitmore and comedian and podcaster Iain Stirling will be hosting a live version of their Murder They Wrote podcast, where they dive into some of the most jaw-dropping cases in true crime history.

Global No.1 bestselling author Paula Hawkins comes to Granite Noir to discuss her powerful new thriller, The Blue Hour.

When a small bone at the centre of a famous sculpture is revealed to be human, three people become intimately connected by the secrets and lies that put it there. Paula will also introduce a screening of The Girl on the Train, the film adaptation of her first thriller.

