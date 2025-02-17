Plans unveiled for new distillery to resurrect Ferintosh whisky on Black Isle

Plans for a new distillery on the Black Isle which will resurrect long lost Scottish whisky Ferintosh have been unveiled.

Ferintosh was once the largest producer of Scotch whisky with 725,000 litres of the spirit produced a year. It is widely thought that Bonnie Prince Charlie drank Ferintosh whisky following his defeat at Culloden.

In the late 18th century, 1,000 people were employed in the local distilling industry and Ferintosh whisky enjoyed a booming trade in the 1700’s as a result of a unique tax break granted to the landowner by the King.

But when the privilege was withdrawn in 1786 the local whisky industry collapsed and the distillery fell silent – a development that was lamented in Robert Burns’ poem Scotch Drink:

Thee Ferintosh! O sadly lost!

Scotland, lament frae coast to coast!

Now colic grips, an’ barkin’ hoast

May kill us a’;

For loyal Forbes’ charter’d boast

Is ta’en awa!’.

Susan Brook, Director at Buildings Archaeology Ltd who have lodged the plans explained the history of the distillery.

‘In 1670 the Ferintosh and Bunchrew estates were acquired by the Forbes of Culloden family and in 1690 Duncan Forbes of Culloden (1644 – 1704) secured ‘The Privilege’ of distilling whisky free of duty on his Ferintosh Estate for services rendered to the Crown during the religious unrest of the late 17th century,’ she said.

‘The privilege was enjoyed by the Forbes family without interruption until 1786 on payment of 400 merks annually.

‘They continued to support the Crown at great expense to themselves throughout the turbulent times of the 1715 and 1745 Jacobite rebellions.

‘The privilege produced an immediate boom in the production of the spirit and Ferintosh whisky became increasingly popular and important, both because of its quality and its price.

‘Other landowners protested at this unfair privilege but they were not successful and, by 1761, grain was being brought not only from neighbouring districts but also from more distant parts of Scotland to feed production.

‘The distillery buildings expanded and production grew dramatically, from 41,200 gallons in 1763 to 123,900 gallons in 1780.

‘In 1782 a warehouse specifically for the Ferintosh spirit was opened in London in order to distribute increasing amounts of spirit being sent to England.

‘A large distillery, which produced over 5,000 gallons of spirits in 6 months, is reported as being constructed at Ferintosh in 1782.

‘This was the last straw; there was an outcry from the Lowland distillers against the flood of whisky produced in Ferintosh resulting in the privilege being withdrawn.’

Plans for a new Ferintosh distillery, visitor centre and café, to be built on land near Mulchaich Farm near Duncanston on the Black Isle have now been submitted to the Highland Council.

If approved, the plans would create up to 30 new jobs.

‘The re-birth of Ferintosh whisky production here is a momentous occasion for Scotland and will bring numerous benefits to the local community,’ Bari Reid, Director at Organic Architects, said.

‘The distillery will allow visitors to discover the rich history of this Black Isle district which has been touched by the Jacobite rebellion, the Highland clearances and contained one of the first legal distilleries in Scotland.

‘Given the significance of the archaeology on the farm, local archaeologists and Historic Environment Scotland have been consulted as the design work has progressed.

‘We look forward to continuing to work with them, as well as the local farmer and community, to resurrect the infamous Ferintosh whisky.’

When the plans were first floated in 2023, locals are said to have raised concerns about increased traffic, pedestrian safety and an effect on the area’s ‘tranquility’.

