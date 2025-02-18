Tributes paid to Scottish crime writer Denzil Meyrick who has died aged 59

The bestselling author Denzil Meyrick has died, aged 59, peacefully at his home in Loch Lomond, his agent and publisher have announced.
Denzil Meyrick, who was born in Glasgow on November 28, 1965 and brought up in Campbeltown, became one of Scotland’s biggest-selling crime writers, and spent a varied career as a police officer, a freelance journalist, and in the management of a distillery in Campbeltown.
His main series of novels are 11 books of the Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Jim Daley crime thrillers, set in the fictitious town of ‘Kinloch’, which is modelled on Campbeltown. He also drew from experience during his twenties when he saw service with Strathclyde Police.
Denzil, who passed away on February 14, was ‘one of the finest Scottish crime writers of his generation’, said Scottish publisher Birlinn.
‘Denzil was known for the skill with which he pinned to the page the reality of life on the streets of Glasgow along with the issues of the small rural communities of Scotland, a talent which caught the attention of a wide reading public across the UK and well beyond,’ a spokeswoman said.
‘With his characteristic humour, unwavering determination and his dry personality Denzil was west of Scotland through and through, and he created unforgettable detective and criminal characters. He brought the DCI Daley novels to the Scottish publisher Birlinn Ltd in 2014 and published 11 books in that series alone before moving new work to Transworld.
‘Denzil – along with his characters – will always be remembered as a friend to the Birlinn team. He was a one-off. We were lucky to know him and our thoughts go out to his wife, Fiona.’
After studying politics, he spent time as a police officer, freelance journalist, and director of several companies. He penned the successful DCI Daley series and saw every book in the series reach the number one slot in bestselling UK audiobooks on Audible.
First in the DCI Daley series, Whisky from Small Glasses was Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year back in 2015 and remains a top seller to this day.
To the delight of his readers, in addition to his DCI Daley titles, three fine Kinloch novellas appeared – A Large Measure of Snow, A Toast to the Old Stones and Ghosts in the Gloaming – and a collection of DCI Daleyshort stories, One Last Dram Before Midnight.
In a statement this morning, Transworld announced: ‘Bell Lomax Moreton and Transworld are devasted to share the news that Denzil Meyrick, bestselling author, has passed away, peacefully at home in Loch Lomond.
‘He was most recently published by Transworld and is the author of over 20 novels, including Waterstones Thriller of the Month pick Murder at Holly House and The Christmas Stocking Murders, featuring the classic detective, Frank Grasby, and the atmospheric, award-winning crime series, set in the fictional Scottish town of Kinloch, staring DCI Jim Daley and his sidekick DS Brian Scott.’
Jo Bell is his literary agent. She said: ‘Denzil was a character like no other, a true storyteller, wonderful husband to Fiona and friend to so many. Denzil we will miss you.’
