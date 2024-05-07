Kiefer Sutherland: Hollywood star brings new whisky to the UK

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland has unveiled his new whisky to the UK, a homage to his Canadian roots and love of the spirit.

The whisky, Red Bank, claimed Gold this year at the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition and is said to embody good taste, good times, good friends and the rich heritage and tradition of Canadian whisky.

It pays tribute to Red Bank, a small rural community in New Brunswick, situated on Canada’s Atlantic Coast where some of the world’s finest whisky is now being crafted.

A blend and balance of rye, corn and wheat whiskies, it’s a smooth spirit. The rye and wheat whiskies are aged in new American oak barrels, while the corn whisky is aged in bourbon barrels.

‘The thing that I found so fascinating about Red Bank and this journey developing the whisky is the incredible pride Canadians take in themselves and their country,’ said Kiefer.

‘I was born in England and I know the British people feel the same, but I grew up in Canada and one of the things that I’ve admired about Canada is its great diversity not just in its landscapes and culture, but it’s people as well.

‘I am proud to have Red Bank represent all that is authentically Canadian and I am absolutely thrilled to bring it to the UK with the help of Mangrove Global.’

Red Bank’s master distiller, Michel Marcil, carefully developed the dram and hopes it appeals to both the experienced whisky drinkers and whisky novices alike.

On the nose, the whisky features oat spices and orchard fruits with scents of sweet caramel. On the palate, you can expect a dry spirit of medium intensity.

Non-chilled – filtered and bottled at 40% this premium blended Canadian whisky is full of sweet, oaky character. Red Bank is on sale now at Master of Malt (RRP £49).

