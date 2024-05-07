Amanda Hayler: ‘Art became a form of escapism from the real world after my cancer diagnosis’

Art has always been a part of Amanda Hayler’s life.

She remembers loving to draw from a very young age, from cats and castles to trees and princesses. After high school she even considered training to become a medical illustrator.

But it wasn’t until she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2012, aged 47, that she began to really pursue her art.

‘I had been diagnosed with primary breast cancer in 2003 when my children were very young, so my main focus then was to be there for them,’ Amanda says.

‘Nine years later, when the cancer returned and had spread, I knew there was no cure and there was a very high possibility that I would die from it.

‘As such I needed something to help process my emotions and keep me sane, as well as be a form of escapism from the real world.

‘Art gave me a reason to live. I started doing art journaling, which involved writing down how I was feeling and then using layers of paint and collage on top of the writing to create some form of art, sometimes abstract, sometimes a discernible image.’

It was from this Amanda began to develop her signature work – bright, colourful, wonky houses.

The work Amanda creates is full of colour, joy and life – whether it’s the joyous higgledy-piggledy houses, or lovely scenes inspired by the area’s landscapes.

‘Colour is a key part of my work, whether it be my primary medium, watercolours and pen, or my larger mixed media pieces,’ she says.

‘It stems back to my art journaling days, but also my love of colour and combining it with line and shape.

‘When I’m being organised, I take time to plan my colours for a painting, particularly when using watercolour, as you can end up in a muddy mess.

‘My go to colours are the primary colours in the form of magenta, turquoise and an orange yellow. I find them uplifting.’

Amanda moved to Stranraer in 2021 where she gained confidence in her artwork and started to show it publicly in local exhibitions and it’s now her full-time occupation.

She works mostly in watercolour and pen and has her studio in a caravan called Gertie that she has painted in bold colours after the interior was specially converted by her husband.

‘I have had great fun decorating the outside of my caravan studio, especially the wonky houses,’ Amanda says.

‘I’ve only been working in the caravan since the start of the year, after my husband Mark renovated it for me.

‘It is a lovely space to work in. There are no distractions, I can shut myself away and I can get into “the zone” much easier and longer than when I was working in the house.

‘I also have all my art supplies around me that are easily accessible. And I can leave my caravan in a mess and not have to clear it up at the end of the day.’

Amanda will be showcasing her work at this year’s Spring Fling, from 25 – 27 May, in Dumfries and Galloway where 104 studios are welcoming in the public.

‘I hope people get a sense of fun and happiness from my art, and it makes them smile,’ she said.

To find our more visit www.spring-fling.co.uk

Read more from the Life With series here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.