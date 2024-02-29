Dram delights: Scotland’s new whiskies

We take a look at some of Scotland’s new expressions…

Ledaig Triple Wood

Tobermory Distillery has released a limited edition Ledaig expression created in partnership with wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan and the Mull and IonaCommunity Trust.

Ledaig Triple Wood is the marriage of three casks, with each cask symbolising the three partners who have been inspired to come together to conserve and protect the island’s precious ecosystem.

The dram made up of three classic Ledaig single malts, each matured in separate casks – one Wine, another Bourbon and a third Port, Ledaig Triple Wood is expertly married together by Tobermory’s Master Blender, Julieann Fernandez.

Notes: apples, vanilla, smoky oak and toffee, and a lingering whisper of maple syrup.

ABV: 53.8%, RRP, £95. It can be purchased from tobermorydistillery.com.

Glasgow 1770

The distillery that brought single malt whisky production back to Glasgow has released a trio of new single malt scotch whiskies.

Glasgow 1770 Calvados Cask Finish, Glasgow 1770 Manzanilla Sherry Cask and Glasgow 1770 Tequila Cask Finish are part of the distillery’s Small Batch Series.

It’s an ongoing set of bottlings that demonstrate the versatility of the three whisky making styles produced by the contemporary urban distillery with a wide range of new and intriguing cask maturations.

Calvados Cask (58.7% ABV) Notes: fresh green apples, poached pears, and baked apple pie.

Sherry Cask (59% ABV) Notes: saline smoke, tropical papaya, and rich plum

Tequila Cask (55.3% ABV) Notes: Rich honey, lemon and lime citrus, and honeydew melon.

RRP, £59, it can be bought from glasgowdistillery.com/our-spirits

The Glenturret x Jaguar C-type

Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery, The Glenturret has partnered with Jaguar Classic on the release of an exclusive limited edition whisky in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Jaguar C-type.

The liquid was created by Whisky Maker Bob Dalgarno and boasts a minimum age of 32 years, carefully drawn from a selection of five casks.

The Glenturret has released only 220 70cl bottles of this limited-edition Single Malt, a number reflecting the total horsepower of the iconic C-type.

Notes: Sweet ginger with cinnamon. Hints of treacle, sultanas, ripening apples with vanilla and oak.

ABV: 42.3%, RRP, £2,200. It can be purchased from theglenturret.com

Tomintoul Distillery

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the launch of two limited-edition cask finishes.

Handcrafted in the picturesque Cairngorms National Park, each expression has an individual maturation profile, having been finished in casks carefully selected by Master Distiller Robert Fleming.

The Tomintoul 14-year-old Cognac Cask Finish was distilled in 2009 and finished in casks handpicked in France.

The Tomintoul 15-year-old Madeira Cask Finish was distilled in 2008, initially matured in ex-bourbon American oak before being finished in specially selected Madeira wine casks.

Cognac Cask (ABV 46%, RRP £97) Notes: Sweet and nutty with aromas of almond flan, baked in apricots, vanilla and cedarwood, and mingled with dark chocolate and pink peppercorn.

Madeira Cask (ABV 46%, RRP £110) Notes: sweet and rich, with aromas of butterscotch, maple syrup and brambles, cushioned by ground coffee and dark chocolate.

They can be bought at shop.angusdundee.co.uk.

Port Ellen Gemini

Islay distillery Port Ellen has released twin whiskies Port Ellen Gemini.

The set of two expressions has been released to coincide with the reopening of the distillery, as a testament to its rich past and new future.

Port Ellen Gemini, the oldest ever Single Malt Scotch Whisky released directly from Port Ellen, was created to mark the reopening of this legendary distillery this March, after more than 40 years.

Port Ellen Gemini Original has been matured in reserve European Oak butts since 1978, longer than any previous release from this cult icon, and left in its original splendour.

Port Ellen Gemini Remnant, the second of these twin whiskies, embarked on a new maturation journey within the Port Ellen remnant cask. A feature of every distillery, the remnant cask is used to measure excess spirit from a filling run.

The Port Ellen remnant cask is likely to have touched some of the distillery’s most historic whiskies.

Gemini Original (ABV 54.9%) Notes: sweet, salty, and smoky characteristics

Gemini Remnant (ABV 53.6%.) Notes: rich and fruity top-notes of dark sherry, spirit-soaked prunes and old dry oak spice

Port Ellen Gemini RRP £45,000 and can be bought from mid March diageorareandexceptional.com/ww/port-ellen-gemini

Read more Whisky news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.