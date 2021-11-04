Cask and Still Magazine Issue 11

Cask & Still issue 11 takes us on a whisky road trip, visiting the North Coast 500’s twenty distilleries is an epic journey.

In Bar Snaps, we discover a luxurious whisky paradise in New Zealand.

Me and My Dram sees Scots singer-songwriter KT Tunstall join us for a dram round the campfire.

Johanne McInnis isn’t happy about gender inequality in the whisky business in The Rant, while Blair Bowman sings the praises of independent bottlers round the country.

In Six of the Best, mixologist Jack Jamieson gives us his best Festive season cocktail recipes.

We head down under for a look at New Zealand’s booming whisky scene.

This issue’s bluffer’s guide is about peat, ensuring you can quickly build up some knowledge on those whiskys.

We learn that behind every dram there’s a story to tell in Once Upon A Whisky, and go back to nature with carbon neutral gins, which are all the rage just now, as Geraldine Coates discovers.

Edinburgh-based Chris Gillan explains how he is helping military veterans with his Heroes Vodka campaign.

In beer, we learn how traditional German tipples are taking Scotland’s beer scene by storm.

Dr Brooke Magnanti – blogger and spirit guru Belle de Jour – reckons there’s more to tequila than meets the eye.

And in the World of Whisky, we learn the whisky scene in Singapore is going from strength to strength.

This issue was originally released in November 2020.

Read issue 11 of Cask & Still HERE.