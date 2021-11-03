Cask and Still Magazine Issue 10

In Cask & Still’s tenth edition we meet the MacLean brothers.

Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan MacLean, are the sons of acclaimed whisky writer and connoisseur Charles MacLean.

The trio were rowing to Scotland’s West Coast distilleries as the perfect training for them as they prepared to row across the Atlantic.

In Bar Snaps, our regular look at whisky bars around the world, a luxurious whisky paradise in Singapore is revealed at the Auld Alliance.

Me and My Dram features author and defence lawyer Willie McIntyre, who shares a few tales over a whisky.

We delve into the latest whisky-related technology, and in The Rant, Johanne McInnes takes aim at whisky snobs on the web.

Six of the Best features festive cocktail recipes to impress from the bar at Fingal in Edinburgh.

In The Land of Milk and Honey, we find out that Israel is joining the whisky boom.

Our bluffer’s guide this issue gives you an essential companion to know about caramel colouring.

Whisky Heroes are Whisky Heroes Niels Dalum and Nikolaj Kynde, who compose music for whisky.

Geraldine Coates explores the growing world of gin liqueurs, and we meet the man and the pigs behind

Scotland’s first vermouth.

As gin has exploded, we ask if rum, the traditional pirate tipple, could prove to be the next big thing in the drinks world.

Dr Brooke Magnanti – blogger and spirit guru Belle de Jour –

examines the USA’s 25% whisky tariff.

We meet the team at Brewgooder, the Scottish beer brand changing lives

in Africa.

And we conclude as ever with the World of Whisky, as we discover how the whisky scene in New Zealand is small but growing.

This issue was originally released in November 2019.

Read issue 10 of Cask & Still HERE.