Edinburgh launches craft beer advent calendar

EIGHT breweries in Edinburgh have joined forces to launch a beer advent calendar.

Barney’s, Bellfield, Campervan, Cold Town, Cross Borders, Edinburgh Beer Factory, Pilot, and Stewart Brewing are taking part in the project.

Edinburgh illustrator Susie Wright has designed an advent box, which contains 24 cans from the brewers.

Ben Wallace, who set up EdinburghBeer.co.uk, the website behind the project, said: “Beer lovers can now support their local breweries in the countdown to Christmas by plucking a new Edinburgh beer each day from this stunning box.

“Inside the box are 24 selected new releases, seasonal specials and firm Edinburgh craft beer favourites.

“We’re also delighted to be supporting Edinburgh’s Food bank Network with a £1 donation from each advent calendar sold.

“Craft brewing has been hit hard by lockdown in 2020 but has shown remarkable flexibility and creativity to adapt.

“All ten Edinburgh breweries continue to brew.”

Read Scottish Field drinks blogger Peter Ranscombe’s review of Edinburgh Beer Box on his drinks blog, The Grape & The Grain.