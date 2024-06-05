Nuart: World famous street art festival under way in Aberdeen

It has been named as one of the top six street-art destinations to see alongside the likes Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, and San Francisco. And now world famous Nuart festival is under way in Aberdeen once again.

Featuring artists from around the world, the event first came to the Granite City in 2017. Walls across the city centre will be used as giant canvases, with 11 creatives set to paint the town this year.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the city to discover the new works – ranging from home-grown talent KMG creating mythical creatures on walls at Aberdeen International Airport to much-loved returning artist Hera of Herakut (Jasmin Siddiqui) working on a towering, epic mural at Union Point in the harbour.

‘I think maybe because it’s not part of the central belt, it shows that Aberdonians can produce and host world class events, and though a few of us do fly in, it’s very much a local affair produced by an oddball group with roots firmly in the city, from the volunteers to the companies and organisations that support it,’ Nuart Aberdeen founder and curator, Martyn Reed, said.

‘It’s an unpretentious affair that I think very much fits the ‘outsider’ character of the city and its people despite the supposed oil wealth.

‘These streets are your streets and we’re honoured and privileged to be walking and working on them. There really is something for everyone during the opening weekend.’

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, which stages the festival in partnership with Aberdeen City Council, said art fans are in for a world-class treat.

‘The Financial Times has just named Nuart Aberdeen as one of its ‘six street-art destinations to see now’ alongside the likes Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, and San Francisco,’ he said.

‘That is just the latest recognition of the global reach Nuart Aberdeen has achieved since Aberdeen Inspired first brought the festival here in 2017. We know many people in the global street art community have said Nuart Aberdeen is the best street art festival in the world.’

Nuart runs from 6 June to 9 June.

