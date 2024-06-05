DIOR CRUISE: Our favourite looks from the Scottish fashion show

Hollywood stars descended on Perthshire to attend Dior’s first Scottish fashion show in six decades.

For the first time since 1960, the French fashion house held a catwalk show in Scotland, showcasing its Cruise 2025 collection in the spectacular gardens of Drummond Castle, near Crieff, on 3 June 2024.

The star-studded guest-list included Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawrence, Golden Globe-winner Rosamund Pike, British tennis star Emma Raducanu, and The Queen’s Gambit‘s Anya Taylor-Joy, meaning that all eyes were on the 17th-century castle and grounds.

Silhouettes ‘dreamed up’ by Dior’s creative designer Maria Grazia Chiuri placed Dior’s ties with Scotland front and centre. References to fascinating figures of Scottish history – including Mary, Queen of Scots – were woven into the very fabric of Chiuri’s Cruise 2025. Bustiers, buckled straps, slashed skirts, sheer layers and statement sock-and-boot combinations with a punk undercurrent added an edge to the Collection which boasted tartans, cashmere and tweeds.

Having been inspired by Scotland’s great textile history, one of Chiuri’s priorities was to collaborate with top local fabric-makers. These included Johnston’s of Elgin, Harris Tweed, Esk Cashmere and Robert Mackie of Scotland, as well as Samantha McCoach from Le Kilt who helped to develop the beautiful pocketed kilts that featured on the Dior runway.

Scottish culture and history has previously been immortalised in Dior collections such as the 1951 spring/summer collection that was presented in Perthshire; the 1955 presentation in which 172 dresses were unveiled at a charity ball at The Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder; and a fundraising show for Christian Dior London (the House’s subsidiary) at Scone Palace in 1960. A similar event took place at Gosford House in Longniddry in 1961 in aid of the Marie Curie Cancer Foundation.

‘I lingered a little in Scotland,’ wrote Christian Dior, fashion designer and founder of the House, in his 1956 biography. ‘I had heard so much about its beauty that I had feared to be disappointed – on the contrary, I was even more struck by the beauty of the country, the castles, and the moors, than I had expected.’

So, what were Scottish Field‘s favourite looks from the Cruise 2025 Collection?

