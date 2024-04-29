Rewilding campaign backed by Leonardo DiCaprio raises £200,000

A campaign for Scotland to become the first Rewilding Nation in the world which was backed by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio raised £200,000 in just six days.

The Scottish Rewilding Alliance, a coalition of more than 20 organisations, is calling on the Scottish Government to commit to nature recovery across 30% of the country.

Alliance member Rewilding Britain set out to raise £200,000 for the Rewilding Nation campaign as part of this year’s Big Give Green Match Fund.

The fundraising drive, launched at midday on 18 April, raised £200,000 in just six days – 24 hours ahead of its original one-week target.

In a message of support posted to his 62 million followers on Instagram earlier this month, Leonardo DiCaprio said: ‘With this campaign, Scotland could be a world leader in rewilding its landscapes, ensuring clean air and water, storing carbon, reducing flooding, restoring wildlife, and improving the lives of locals.’

Alliance member Trees for Life has invited Leonardo DiCaprio to visit the charity’s Dundreggan Rewilding Centre near Loch Ness in the Highlands.

The centre celebrates rewilding and Gaelic culture, and offers a gateway for visitors to explore Trees for Life’s Dundreggan estate, part of Affric Highlands, the UK’s biggest rewilding landscape.

Rewilding 30% of Scotland can be achieved by restoring habitats including peatlands, native woodlands, wetlands, rivers and seas, with no loss of productive farmland, says the Alliance.

‘The outpouring of support for our ground-breaking Rewilding Nation campaign – through donations and by signing the Rewilding Nation Charter – shows how much Scotland’s rewilding journey is inspiring people from all walks of life,’ said Kevin Cumming, Rewilding Britain’s Rewilding Director.

‘Huge thanks to the thousands of people who have donated and signed the Charter. Scotland has a real moment of choice and opportunity here – offering hope for tackling the nature and climate emergencies, while creating a cascade of benefits for people and local communities. That includes better health, new jobs, food security, and healthy rivers and seas.’

