Osprey YouTube star Laddie found dead

He became Scotland’s most famous bird of prey after delighting birdwatchers on YouTube. But now conservationists have revealed osprey Laddie has been found dead in Perthshire.

Police Scotland said the remains of an osprey were found near Dunkeld on Friday. The protected species is believed to have been nesting at Loch of the Lowes nature reserve, close to where it was found.

Staff at the wildlife reserve said the believed to be LM12, the male bird who became a viral sensation and has been mating with female NC0 for the past four years.

The pair have fledged seven chicks during their time together and were reunited last month, with LM12 returning to the nest for for his 13th breeding season.

They also featured in the latest series of the BBC’s Great British Railway Journeys with Michael Portillo.

‘It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that a dead osprey was found near Dunkeld yesterday (Friday 3 May) believed to be LM12,’ the reserve said in a post on Facebook.

‘This evening, Police Scotland has issued a statement appealing for any information that the local community might have that could help establish the circumstances of death.

‘The team are devastated at this news and we know that many of you will also be. Given the ongoing police investigation, we are not able to provide any further information at this time but will share any updates as they become available.’

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th Century. They began to recover in the 1960s and an estimated 300 pairs now breed in the UK each summer. Most of the birds migrate to West Africa.

Inspector James Longden said: ‘It is illegal to kill any protected species and we are working closely alongside partner agencies to confirm what has happened here and whether there is any criminality involved.

‘Information from the local community could prove vital and it is important we speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who may know something which could assist our investigation.’

Read more Wildlife stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.