Lemur Lounge: Lemurs prefer listening to music over sitting in silence

They have a penetrating stare, bushy tails and a penchant for singing. But it turns out lemurs also like listening to music.

Though they are much less closely related to humans than monkeys and apes, we still have a lot in common with lemurs. Some worship the sun, while others have a sense of rhythm, and a rare species even has blue eyes.

And now scientists have discovered, just like humans, lemurs have their own personal favourite tunes, with some going for banging beats and others choosing the more relaxing tones of the rainforest.

A troop of bright-eyed and bushy tailed lemurs at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, were given their very own ‘Lemur Lounge’ – a wooden box lined with infrared sensors that played one of a rotating selection of sounds when the animals entered.

Speakers inside the box played the sounds of a rainforest, city noise, upbeat music, calm music or white noise for as long as the lemurs chose to remain in the lounge.

Over the course of eight weeks, the lemurs could visit the LemurLounge whenever they wanted.

Scientists found the animals prefer sound over silence when given the choice. But their interactions vary across species and between individuals, which could suggest that, like humans, lemurs have their own preferences.

Common brown lemurs triggered sounds for around two seconds at a time, while their black-and-white and ring-tailed counterparts stayed longer, for about four seconds.

Older lemurs also spent more time with triggered sounds than their younger counterparts, and played them more often.

The findings are the latest from an ongoing research partnership between zookeepers at Blair Drummond Safari Park and researchers from the University of Glasgow.