Clydesdale horse Seamus returned to Scotland after being saved

When Clydesdale horse Seamus was found starving in a field with no grass, it was touch and go as to whether he would survive.

The rare Scottish breed are usually associated with pulling heavy farm machinery, but Seamus was so weak he could barely carry himself.

With bare patches of flesh where there should have been a thick, chestnut coat, he was desperately trying to forage any morsel of food a field with no grass.

The 15-year-old horse was thankfully rescued by World Horse Welfare from the hillside field by Seema Ritson and received intensive care at the charity’s Lancashire Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Now after eight months, Seamus has made a full recovery and been successfully rehomed back to his native country of Scotland.

‘When I saw Seamus I was shocked to see a giant skeleton, with bare patches of flesh where there should have been a thick, chestnut coat. I could see he’d had to crane his neck through the fence to reach any morsel of forage, but this was simply not enough to sustain him,’ Seema said.

Over the course of eight months Seamus slowly recovered and his placid temperament, which persisted despite his previous neglect, meant that Seamus was quickly rehomed once he recovered.

As the largest equine rehoming charity in the UK, World Horse Welfare rehabilitates the horses and ponies that come into its four rescue and rehoming centres with a view to finding them loving new homes.

Seamus was rehomed in Scotland by Nikky who had previous experience with Thoroughbreds and Highland Ponies but Seamus was her first heavy breed.

‘Although we are experienced with horses, caring for a Clydesdale has been a learning curve as big as him,’ she said. ‘Transport was a bit tricky due to his size, but we found an experienced transporter of Clydesdales to bring him home to Scotland.

‘We cannot thank World Horse Welfare enough for giving him a chance of life and entrusting us with his follow-on care.’

Now the face of the charity’s latest fundraising appeal, Seamus is just one of hundreds of horses rescued and rehomed by World Horse Welfare every year.

‘Previous donations helped make this rescue possible – so thank you from the bottom of my heart,’ said Seema.

‘It’s only thanks to donations from those that care about horses that we are able to do this, and we desperately need to be there for so many more horses like Seamus. Donations could help us rescue horses in need and provide them with round the clock care, rehabilitation and a brighter future. Any amount can be truly lifechanging.’

