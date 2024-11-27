An adventure of a lifetime: ‘Scotland’s weather helped prepare me to count penguins in Antarctica’

It was Billy Connolly who said ‘there are two seasons in Scotland: June and winter’.

And while Scotland’s infamous weather is often the butt of the joke, for one Edinburgh woman, our wee nations’ climate has helped prepare her for the adventure of a lifetime.

Outdoor enthusiast, Maggie Coll, is heading off 9,000 miles from home to spend five months in Antarctica, counting penguins.

The 31-year-old is a member of a small crew who will count the colony of over 1,000 gentoo penguins and operate the world’s southernmost post office in Port Lockroy during the Antarctic summer for the Antarctic Heritage Trust.

‘I’ve always loved animals and being outside,’ says Maggie.

‘One of my first early memories as a family of five children is going outside on walks or being out in nature.

‘It wasn’t until I was a lot older though after covid that I started enjoying longer walks with friends and I realised how much the outdoors really meant to me.

‘I never ever thought one day I’d have the opportunity to monitor penguins in Antarctica though. I am still pinching myself.’

Maggie will be living and working on the football-pitch-size Goudier Island and will have to say goodbye to home comforts, taking with her just one small box of goodies including favourite games, books, photos and treats.

For the next five months, unpredictable weather, near-constant daylight, sub-zero temperatures and penguin neighbours are set to become her new norm.

She will also have to adapt to living without running water or a flushing toilet.

Maggie will be joined by base leader Lou Hoskin, museum manager Aoife McKenna, shop manager Dale Ellis and postmaster George Clarke.

The team will be in charge of managing the world’s southernmost post office, gift shop and living museum – a homage to some of the earliest climate scientists on the Antarctic Peninsula.

They will also handle the thousands of postcards sent from Port Lockroy each year while the Wildlife Monitor will be carefully monitoring the gentoo penguins – counting nests, eggs and chicks – as part of a study to monitor and protect the colony.

‘I don’t think anything can quite prepare you for Antarctica but I am hoping the Scottish wind and every changing weather conditions in the Scottish hills will have given me a glimpse into colder weather conditions and I am bringing all my thermals with me,’ Maggie says.

‘I can’t wait to see the penguins. The fact we get to witness their breeding season is incredible and just being able to monitor them over an extended period of time.

‘I’m also very excited to see the scenery; massive glaciers and icebergs. I think it’s going to be out of this world.

‘I’m used to working seasonal roles abroad away from home but I’m going to really miss my family and friends and my dog.’

A big fan of exploring new places, she took a two-year career break and headed off to Canada and Australia.

Having long been fascinated by the polar regions, the role at Port Lockroy sounded like an incredible opportunity.

‘An old colleague of mine went to work in Antarctica and following her journey, I was completely inspired,’ she says.

‘I’ve been following the incredible conservation work of UK Antarctic Heritage Trust for a few years now and when I saw the roles advertised earlier this year I decided to apply.

‘I couldn’t believe my luck when I was selected and I’m absolutely delighted to be heading out to Antarctica this season with them.’

Read more Wildlife stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.