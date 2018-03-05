American inspired latest Private Edition release from Glenmorangie

Posted on

Glenmorangie’s first single malt whisky fully matured in American ex-rye whiskey casks will be the ninth release in the Highland Distillery’s acclaimed Private Edition series.

Glenmorangie Spìos, the Private Edition for 2018, exhibits a sophistication and subtle spice inspired by American rye whiskey’s golden era.

With its savoury and full-bodied character, Glenmorangie Spìos (Scots Gaelic for ‘spice’ and pronounced ‘spee-oss’) recalls the glittering heyday of American rye whiskey. In the 20th Century the production levels of American rye whiskey were at an all-time high, it was hugely popular and considered highly desirable.

Indeed, classic cocktails such as the Manhattan, Old Fashioned and Sazerac all used rye as their base alcohol when they were first created, over time, the spirit fell from favour and slipped into obscurity, where it would remain for years to come.

When travelling in the US in the late 1990s, Glenmorangie’s director of distilling, whisky creation and whisky stocks, Dr Bill Lumsden, sought out some of the few remaining rye distilleries, intrigued by the whiskey’s history.

He found its characteristics of cinnamon and clove so captivating, that he decided to experiment with American ex-rye whiskey casks. Aware that a spirit of Glenmorangie’s renowned smoothness could invite rye’s subtleties to shine through in a way that many others would not, he was determined to one day bring a hint of American rye whiskey’s character to the Distillery’s renowned spirit.

To make Glenmorangie Spìos, Dr Bill sourced the finest first-fill casks from American whiskey’s heartland of Kentucky long before the rye resurgence of today began, he arranged for these hand-selected oak casks to be shipped across the world, to the Glenmorangie Distillery.

Dr Bill said: ‘I have always loved American rye whiskey’s spicy character, and I believed our smooth house style would perfectly complement the nuances of ex-rye casks. The result is Glenmorangie Spìos – a full-bodied, savoury single malt which brings to mind American rye whiskey’s golden age.

‘Its fresh, herbal nose hints at cherry, clove and scents of green grass. The rye’s spice bursts on to the palate, as toffee, clove and cinnamon mingle with buttery vanilla, before a sweet and lingering finish – a single malt whisky which is unmistakeably Glenmorangie, yet exquisitely different.’

Bottled at 46% ABV, and non-chill filtered for extra body and texture, Glenmorangie Spìos will be available from www.Clos19.com and specialist whisky shops worldwide priced at £79.