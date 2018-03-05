Leading Scottish cosmetic expert gets ready to host a masterclass

Posted on

One of the UK’s most distinguished cosmetic experts is set to speak volumes as she hosts an in-depth industry masterclass at a prestigious Glasgow university.

Jackie Partridge, who founded Edinburgh-based Dermal Clinic with husband Jarrod in 2007, will share her expertise with an audience of 85 cosmetic professionals at the University of Strathclyde on Wednesday, 7 March.

The educational masterclass will take a first look at the theme of ‘lips through the ages’ ahead of Jackie’s appearance at the Aesthetics Conference & Exhibition (ACE) in London next month.

In addition to answering questions from the floor, Jackie will also share an array of tips on effective treatments for enhancing and restoring, plus live injection techniques.

Jackie, who is a founding board member of the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses (BACN), said: ‘The day will be a real mix of teaching, presenting and live demonstrations, with plenty of tips and tricks thrown in.

‘I will be at Strathclyde University all day, answering any questions practitioners may have and performing live injections.

‘These presentations can be quite daunting, but I’m excited to get on stage and share my tricks of the trade with the other practitioners.’

Known for her encyclopaedic knowledge and support of responsible facial treatments, Jackie was hand-picked last year by global pharmaceutical giant, Galderma, to sit on their expert panel of dermatologists and plastic surgeons.

The high-profile panel of four aims to support the development of aesthetic medicine and best practice of nurses by reaching thousands of industry professionals worldwide.

The esteemed group have already trialled a series of test events for practitioners involved in cosmetic surgery and cosmetic treatments, with TV’s Dr Christian Jessen chairing the panel.

Jackie will continue to share her knowledge with Galderma next month at ACE in London on Friday 27 April.

Jackie said: ‘Lip treatments have become increasingly popular and there are a lot of options out there for people to choose from. It is important that individuals pick their practitioner wisely and understand the process involved, otherwise results can be risky.

‘At Dermal Clinic we use Galderma lip fillers which contain hyaluronic acid – a substance that is already naturally present in your body. This means that you are topping up with a natural product. We look to restore and enhance – not add. Ultimately it’s about creating the freshest version of you, because you should be able to look and feel naturally beautiful at any age.’

Further highlighting her push to raise industry standards on a global scale, in 2016 Jackie was headhunted to help usher in new Scottish Government-led regulations.

All private clinics are now required to register with Healthcare Improvement Scotland – with Dermal Clinic being the first to register in November 2016.

The multi-award- winning clinic, located on Church Hill Place in Morningside, offers state-of- the-art cosmetic treatments performed by medically-qualified practitioners.