Scotland’s top furniture makers to exhibit work at Dalkeith Palace

More than 20 of Scotland’s top furniture makers will exhibit their work at Dalkeith Palace this summer

From Friday 13 to Sunday 15 June 2025, the latest work created by designer-makers in workshops across the country will be brought together and put on display in the historic setting.

The exhibition returns to Dalkeith Palace after a successful event last year, which saw hundreds of visitors explore a wide range of furniture, sculpture and woodworks.

Scotland’s biggest show of its kind, the annual exhibition brings together established and emerging makers whose work spans a host of styles, from traditional to contemporary.

With a selection of exhibitors on hand each day, the event also offers the chance for people to meet the makers and find out more about the techniques and materials they use to bring their designs to life. Entry to the show is free and all exhibits will be available for purchase.

‘We’re delighted to be working with Dalkeith Palace again this year to showcase the work of Scotland’s furniture makers in a memorable setting,’ said Stephen Finch, Scottish Furniture Makers Association President.

‘The annual exhibition brings together makers from right across Scotland, showcasing their skill, innovation and the passion they have for their craft.

‘It also offers a unique opportunity for visitors to see the beauty and diversity of hand-made furniture and woodworks up close.’

Members of the Scottish Furniture Makers Association work on a diverse range of projects and commissions, including small products and bespoke pieces for the home, limited batch production and large-scale commissions for public and commercial spaces.

‘I am thrilled that the Scottish Furniture Makers’ Association will be exhibiting at Dalkeith Palace for the second year this June,’ said Charlotte Rostek, Dalkeith Palace Development Lead.

‘The magnificent historic setting of the palace is the perfect backdrop to the impressive range and quality of contemporary furniture making in Scotland, a vibrant industry, which we are delighted to be associated with for a second time running.

‘The Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust is leading on the gradual reinvention of the palace as a place for culture, community and creativity in the 21st century and exhibitions such as this are part of this exciting new chapter on our journey.’

