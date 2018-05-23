Your chance to become a whisky distiller for a day

Scottish whisky’s spiritual home is giving a lucky individual the chance to be a distiller for a day.

Lindores Abbey Distillery has announced the competition, with a unique prize.

The lucky winner will spend a day working alongside distillery manager Gary Haggart, and enjoy behind-the-scenes access to the newly-built distillery in Newburgh, Fife.

Not only will the winner get exclusive insight into how a distillery really works, but also a chance to sample the fruits of their labour.

A bottle of the newly-made spirit, Aqua Vitae, is included in the prize along with accommodation and all meals.

The competition is limited to those aged 21 and over, and the prize must be taken Monday-Friday by arrangement.

The prize includes a one night stay and breakfast at the Distillery cottage for the winner plus one friend.

Refreshments, lunch and dinner will also be provided, and althought the prize includes one bottle of Aqua Vitae, drinks will be billed separately and travel expenses are not included.

The competition has a closing date Thursday, 31 May.