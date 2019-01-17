Would you go nuts for haggis doughnuts?

Burns Night is almost upon us – and a London restaurant has created a haggis doughnut.

In honour of Scotland’s most famous poet Robert Burns, Roast Restaurant, at The Floral Hall, Stoney Street, London, has created two special Burns menus.

Those dining in the restaurant can partake of a three-course menu (£60) and optional whisky pairing (£41) available throughout the evening.

Diners will also have the chance to tuck into a unique new recipe created by executive chef Paul Shearing for this occasion only, the Herdwick haggis doughnuts, served with The Balvenie and orange marmalade and malted ice cream.

A spokesman said: ‘This innovative dish will wow guests with its eclectic combination of flavours textures.’

Roast will also host an exclusive whisky pairing dinner next Friday, 25 January.

After being welcomed with a Bobby Burns cocktail on arrival – a mouth-watering mix of Chivas Regal 12, Martini Rosso Vermouth, orange bitters and absinthe – attendees will then sit down to a 5-course menu with whisky pairings to see the night in in style.

Following a selection of canapés will be grilled Orkney scallop, roasted loin of Highland venison with haggis bon bons and a selection of Scottish cheeses and pickles, ending on a classic clootie dumpling and custard.

A variety of whisky pairings will highlight the smooth malty, chocolate flavour of Glenmorangie’s Signet in comparison to the fruity, citrus notes evident in the Dalmore paired with dessert.

Guests will also be treated to signature Scottish entertainment in the form of a bag piper and poem reader, which will accompany the delectable dishes on offer, making it a night to remember.

Priced at £145 per person, tickets are available now and can be purchased HERE.