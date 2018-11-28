Turn Scottish beer into water and help a good cause

A Scottish beer brand is crowdfunding to fix 12 broken wells in Malawi with its new festive campaign, Jingle Wells.

Brewgooder, the UK’s leading ethical beer brand, has this week launched its Jingle Wells campaign which will repair 12 wells (one for each day of Christmas), providing 4000 people with access to clean water by January 2019.

By crowdfunding through the sales of Brewgooder Clean Water Lager, sustainably sourced Christmas jumpers, T-shirts, and exclusive festive bundles, the campaign has already had a brilliant response, raising £1000 since launching this morning.

The Scottish beer band has partnered with the Strathclyde University Water Futures Programme, who are not only assisting with the physical repairs of the wells, but are also giving the Brewgooder team use of pioneering new technology which will help them track the progress of repairs in real time online.

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, said:’There are thousands of people in the developing world who will spend Christmas without access to clean drinking water. We are appealing to our generous customers to help change the lives of up to 4,000 people in the New Year by simply buying our beer or quirky Christmas merchandise.’

Launched in March 2016, Brewgooder donates 100% of its profits to fund clean water and sanitation projects in developing countries. To date, it has helped over 40,000 people across Malawi gain access to clean water and plans to expand its clean water initiative into a second country, Ghana, in 2019.

By the end of next year, the brand hopes to have helped over 100,000 people gain consistent clean water access. People participating in the offer will now have the chance to ‘Drink Beer, Give Water’ and help contribute towards this ambition.

The Jingle Wells campaign will be live until 10 December 2018. Purchases and donations can only be made online here: https://www.brewgooder.com/jinglewells.

Further information about Brewgooder is available at www.brewgooder.com. To find your nearest stockist, visit www.brewgooder.com/stockists.

Brewgooder uses 100% of its profits to fund clean water projects in some of the poorest parts in the world. Brewed in partnership with BrewDog, at its Ellon brewery at zero margin, the social enterprise has funded over 60 clean water projects in Malawi providing an estimated 40,000 people with clean drinking water since launching in March 2016 with a crowdfund.

The brainchild of Alan Mahon, Brewgooder was born following Alan being personally affected by unsafe water in Nepal.

The experience sharply brought to light the life-threatening conditions that many people in the developing world live with every day – globally, over 900 children without adequate medical care die every day from issues related to a lack of clean water.