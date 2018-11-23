Turkducken is a festive sandwich with a difference

One of Glasgow’s oldest and most loved restaurants is encouraging shoppers to forget Christmas sandwiches from high street chains and instead support local businesses.

From Monday, 26 November, The Baby Grand, at 3-7 Elmbank Gardens, which has firmly established itself as a city institution in the 34 years since it opened, is gifting Glasgow with a festive feast – a limited edition Turkducken sandwich.

Co-owner Gerry McGhee believes Glaswegians ‘deserve better’.

He said: ‘I’m at a loss to understand why people work themselves into a tizzy about Christmas sandwiches that arrive ready-made and pre-packaged in a lorry. Most of them are absolute turkey.

‘I encourage the people of the city to support local business working with local suppliers to make fresh, tasty and creative food on site.’

After recently investing in a brand-new vertical rotisserie – which is the only one of its kind in Scotland- for the refurbished bar and restaurant, chef Duncan Carrigan is putting it to good use as the sandwich features not one, not two, but three roasted birds: turkey, duck and chicken.

The epic lunchtime treat doesn’t stop there – meat from the bird in a bird in a bird comes as a club sandwich with cranberry sauce and cheese in between thick slices of bread.

Gerry added: ‘We firmly believe this is the festive sandwich the people of Glasgow deserve. Our team of chefs put a lot of thought into it and it’s delicious. I think our special three bird sandwich, with meat cooked on the rotisserie will take some beating.’

In keeping with the brand-new menu, the sandwich is inspired by all things American and will no doubt be a popular addition to the city centre piano bar’s deli offering.

The limited edition Turkducken sandwich starts from £5.50 and includes sides.

And for those workers struggling to find that perfect Secret Santa gift, The Baby Grand’s got that covered too.

For £10, shoppers can pick up a voucher in the restaurant for a Turkducken sandwich, festive hot chocolate and a brownie. The Baby Grand’s Secret Santa Gift Voucher is available to collect in the restaurant from 1 December.