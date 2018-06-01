Top restaurant award heading for the Isle of Skye

A restaurant based on the Isle of Skye has won the coveted Restaurant of the Year Award at the Catering in Scotland (CIS) Excellence Awards 2018.

The awards, which took place last night (31 May) at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central, were launched in 2004 to recognise, reward and celebrate the exceptionally high degrees of creativity, innovation and excellence in the Scottish hospitality, catering and tourism sectors.

Having established themselves as the most prestigious accolade for Scottish restaurants, the awards ceremony welcomed guests including world-renowned chefs, prominent hoteliers and restaurateurs to celebrate the achievements of Scotland’s very best establishments.

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys has been a destination experience for more than 30 years.

Based within an original Skye croft house at Colbost, by Dunvegan, The Three Chimneys is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder, all expertly created by head chef, Scott Davies, and his kitchen brigade.

Shirley Spear, director of The Three Chimneys, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with The Three Chimneys’ Restaurant of the Year award win at the CIS Excellence Awards. This reflects enormously upon the efforts of the whole team at The Three Chimneys, and I am incredibly proud of their commitment, particularly over the past 12 months when they have won some fantastic achievements in a number of other ways.

‘Our ethos has always been to serve the very best local produce that Skye has to offer, in a professional, friendly manner, and it is wonderful that our ongoing work has been recognised in this way by the CIS Awards’ judging panel.’

The Restaurant of the Year award win at the CIS Excellence Awards is the latest achievement in a successful year for The Three Chimneys; currently Waitrose Good Food Guide’s UK Restaurant of the Year 2018, The Three Chimneys’ head sommelier Charlotte Davies also recently reached the finals of the prestigious Gold Service Scholarship 2018.