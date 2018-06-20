Stores agree six-year deal to stock Scotch beef

A supermarket firm has pledged its commitment to the Scottish fresh meat industry with a new six-year partnership with Scotbeef.

The investment – which extends Aldi’s existing long-term partnership with Scotbeef – will see Aldi’s everyday range made up of 100% Scotch Beef from August in all of its stores across Scotland.

The announcement follows Aldi’s existing commitment to stocking 100% Scotch Lamb PGI and SSPCA assured Pork in their everyday range.

The move will allow Aldi shoppers to support Scotland’s red meat industry by choosing exclusively Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb PGI certified products that are native to Scotland from trusted Scottish farms that adopt the highest welfare standards, sustainable processes and invest in the latest production technology.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland said: ‘The six-year partnership with Scotbeef will allow ALDI to continue to promote the Scottish red meat industry while enabling us to work more closely and collaboratively with Scotland’s farmers.

‘In addition to offering more certainty and improved growth over the coming years, we will see our involvement in all parts of the supply chain increase.

‘Scotland’s red meats are among the highest quality in the world, and by offering a wide selection across our stores, we aim to introduce more Aldi shoppers to Scotch PGI meat, this will help sustain and grow what is an extremely important industry for Scotland.

‘The deal confirms our commitment to providing wholly Scotch Beef and Lamb PGI in our everyday range – and this is something that we will not deviate from.’

Robbie Galloway, CEO, Scotbeef said: ‘We are proud of the partnership we have built with Aldi, and equally proud of Scotbeef’s role in championing the quality of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb products to consumers across the country.

‘As we grow together over the coming years as a result of this agreement, we look forward to increasing consumer demand for Scotch Beef and Lamb, which in turn will benefit Scotland’s producers of high quality products and create a healthy, sustainable supply chain from the farmer through to the end customer.’

Aldi’s 100% Scotch range of beef includes:

· Scotch Steak Mince 5% fat

· Scotch Beef Mince 12% fat

· Scotch Beef Mince 20% fat

· Scotch Beef Mince 23% fat

· Scotch Beef Meatballs

· Scotch Diced Beef

· Scotch Quarter Pounder Burgers

· Scotch Stir Fry Beef

· Specially Selected Scotch Aberdeen Angus Steak quarter pounders

· Specially Selected Scotch Silverside Joint

· Specially Selected Scotch Aberdeen Angus Beef Mince