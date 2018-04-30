Scottish Gin Festival brings £500,000 bonanza

Gin producers are in line for a £500,000 bonanza as a supermarket holds its Scottish Gin Festival this week.

Aldi’s festival will return to stores across Scotland from Thursday, 3 May, featuring 11 gins from esteemed Scottish suppliers in a celebration expected to be worth almost half a million pounds to the distilleries involved.

The in-store event builds on the success of Aldi’s inaugural Scottish Gin Festival which hit shelves in November 2017 and sold out within days, generating sales worth nearly £350,000 for the 10 distilleries involved/

The Scottish Gin Festival will be in-store while stocks last and includes exclusive blends from some of Scotland’s finest distilleries, including winners and finalists of the prestigious World Gin Awards and the Scottish Gin Awards.

The handpicked gins from 10 Scottish distilleries are:

· The Botanical Project Apple, Mint & Cucumber Gin (£19.99/50cl) and The Botanical Project Blackcurrant, Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur (£14.99/50cl) – each crafted exclusively for ALDI by Eden Mill Distillery in St Andrews;

· Square Peg Pink Gin (£19.99/50cl) crafted exclusively for ALDI by Strathleven Distillery in Dumbarton;

· Small Batch Distilled Scottish Gin (£24.99/70cl) from El:gin Distillery in Moray;

· NB Gin (£24.99/70cl) from NB Distillery in North Berwick;

· Try Me Naked (£24.99/70cl) from Firkin Gin in Edinburgh;

· Heather Rose Gin (£19.99/50cl) from Strathearn Gin in Perth;

· Sweet Citrus Gin (£19.99/50cl) from McQueen in Callander, Stirlingshire;

· Harpa Gin (£19.99/50cl) from Kirkjuvagr in Orkney;

· Colonsay Gin – Solas (£19.99/50cl) from Wild Thyme Spirits on the Isle of Colonsay;

· Dog Days Summer Gin (£19.99/50cl) from Persie Distillery in Blairgowrie.

The Scottish gins will be joined by the perfect accompaniments, including premium Fentimans mixers: Original Tonic, Light Tonic, Herbal Tonic and Rose Lemonade (£2.99/4x200ml), as well as boxes of Gin Garnish (£1.99) from Ginology featuring orange peel, lemon peel and rose petals.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi Scotland, said: ‘We’re still toasting the fantastic response to our first Scottish Gin Festival last year, which proved Scotland’s taste for high quality gins crafted by some of the country’s most distinguished distilleries.

‘This time, we’re back with a new range of tempting tipples for ALDI shoppers to discover and enjoy – including exclusive-to-ALDI bottlings, diverse flavour combinations and unique styles from a mix of both established and up-and-coming Scottish suppliers.

‘Similar to our Scottish Beer Festival – which recently celebrated its 14th edition – the Scottish Gin Festival allows us to support those at the forefront of the country’s dynamic craft drinks industry, forming long term partnerships that mean we can bring our customers an unparalleled selection.’

Kirsten Speirs, founder of the Scottish Gin Awards, agreed: ‘The vast range of high quality Scottish gin now on the market gives shoppers huge choice. From London dry to fruit liqueurs, there is no better place to start than the Aldi Scottish Gin Festival.

‘We are looking forward to seeing many of our Scottish Gin Awards finalists and winners taking prime positions on supermarket shelves this year.’

To celebrate the launch of the Scottish Gin Festival, Aldi has teamed up with McQueen to offer two prizes, each for two people to take a tour of its distillery in Callander as well as a choice of a 50cl bottle from McQueen’s range of award-winning premium Scottish craft gins.

Shoppers are invited to enter via a text-to-win number displayed in Aldi stores until midnight on Wednesday, 16 May.