Scots vegan cheese firm looking to global expansion

Food demands and tastes are changing in the 21st century, as more and more people change to vegetarian and vegan lifestyles.

Organic artisan vegan cheesemaker, Nutcrafter Creamery, is now looking to expand globally, following its move to new, bigger premises at Riverside Inverclyde’s Kelburn Business Park in Port Glasgow.

Nutcrafter Creamery, set up by husband and wife team Francesco Accollo and Aimee Jackson, creates delicious cheeses made from plant-based substances, including fermented almonds, which can be enjoyed by anyone but are especially appealing to the increasing numbers of people nationwide who follow a vegan lifestyle.

The award winning company, whose products are soya-free, dairy-free and gluten-free and contain no additives or preservatives, has already carved out a reputation for its cashew fauxmage, vhalloumi, bhutter and aged cheeses which are sold to a range of vegan food distributors and outlets throughout the UK as well as directly by mail-order to customers as far away as New Zealand.

The couple, who hail from Pittsburgh, USA, and Rome, moved to the west of Scotland together with their two sons in 2013 and operated previously from a factory in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire.

They now live in Port Glasgow, within walking distance of their new, bigger premises where they employ four people.

Francesco said: ‘Many vegetarians choose not to adopt a vegan lifestyle because they are devotees of cheese. Our products, which are entirely organic and plant-based, offer them the opportunity to continue to enjoy the taste of cheese but without its dairy element.

‘Our products have a wide and fast-growing appeal and we want to build production significantly to meet that demand. Our new premises at

Kelburn Business Park provides the opportunity to do so and we have been very impressed by the support and encouragement we have received from the team at Riverside Inverclyde with its focus on the food and drink sector.’

Fiona Maguire, chief executive of Riverside Inverclyde, said: ‘Riverside Inverclyde continues to successfully attract new companies to the area whilst helping the expansion of our existing business base.

‘Our recent investment fitting out Blocks C and D at Kelburn Business Park is paying dividends for our property company, which is vital for the overall regeneration and economic development of Inverclyde.

‘We are delighted that Nutcrafter Creamery has chosen to base its operations at Kelburn Business Park. Aimee and Francesco’s expertise, ambition and exciting vision add to the rich mix of companies at the Park and we expect Inverclyde to be an excellent base for them to grow their business. We wish the Nutcrafter Creamery every success for the future.’

Nutcrafter Creamery joins existing tenants at the Kelburn Business Park including global life science’s engineering firm Peak Scientific, The Start-Up Drink’s Lab, The New Chocolate Company and its most recent new tenant, The Balmore Group Scotland.