School pupils will be offered a wealth of health

Scotland’s diet of unhealthy fatty foods and soft drinks regularly features on the television and in newspaper reports.

Our children seem to enjoy an intake of fatty foods, often leaving schools at lunchtime to head to nearby shops and vans, to indulge their need for chips and other junk foods.

But that’s changing this week in one Scottish area, as new fast food vans help deliver healthy snacks for Fife’s secondary school pupils.

Getting healthy food into our young people and children is sometimes a problem but hopefully our new Smash It vans will do just that.

Fife Council’s facilities management service have launched new Smash It food vans to sell healthy food and drink to pupils outwith the dining room.

The aim is to catch pupils who feel more comfortable outside or who are walking towards the nearest unhealthy food outlet and serve them delicious, healthy food.

The vans offer hot and cold finger food, soup, sandwiches and drinks which young people can enjoy on the go.

Education and Children’s Service convener, Councillor Fay Sinclair, thinks the vans are a great idea.

She said: ‘We are keen to do everything we can to help our young people make healthy choices. We know that many of them choose not to stay in school at lunchtime so we had to look at other ways to provide them with a healthy meal outwith the school environment. These vans seem to offer the solution.’

Service manager Keith Breasley added: ‘Not all pupils want to spend their lunchtime in school and by offering food to go in this manner we are ensuring those who want a break from the school environment can do so yet still take advantage of the nutritious food on offer from the school catering service.’