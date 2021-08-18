Regenerating a beautiful Scottish estate

Mar Lodge Estate is nestled in Royal Deeside and provides the backdrop of this beautiful book.

In 1995 the National Trust for Scotland took over the estate in a bid to improve and conserve its landscape.

Painting, the assistant ecologist at Mar Lodge Estate, details the work that has occurred over the last 25 years and the long-term regeneration efforts that have been undertaken to revive the estate’s wildlife and landscape.

Stories are shared about the inspiring people who are fighting to protect the land and the abundance of animals that reside there.

Painting highlights how important conservation within Scotland is and how it can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

He shockingly points out in the Afterword that Scotland National Heritage (now NatureScot), who are in charge of protecting our environment, have an annual budget smaller than Celtic Football Club’s wage bill – a depressing thought.

There is a lot to be learned from this book even if you have prior knowledge on the subject of environmental conservation.

Regeneration, by Andrew Painting, published by Birlinn, £20.