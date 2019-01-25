Rabbit haggis bon bons take her to the finals

A hospitality student at Scotland’s Rural College has created something special to mark Burns Night.

Sara-Jayne Strachan – a 29-year-old from Fife – who studies at SRUC’s Elmwood campus in Cupar, is the only student among the finalists of the 2019 Game Chef of the Year competition, and has created rabbit haggis bon bons.

On Monday 28 January, Sara-Jayne will join top chefs from all over the UK at Ayrshire College, where she will prepare her dish for the Michelin star judging panel of Clare Smyth, Ian McAndrew and Geoffrey Smeddle.

The competition is run by game and fine food wholesaler Braehead Foods with the support of sponsors Highland Game, InStock Group and Continental Chef Suppliers.

The winner will receive a Michelin-starred culinary experience in Stockholm.

For more information about studying hospitality at SRUC, go to www.sruc.ac.uk/hospitality.