Nick Nairn pulls the plug on Aberdeen pizza business

Scottish chef Nick Nairn has announced the closure of his pizza restaurant business in Aberdeen.

The celebrity chef says the decision has been taken with regret, saying it is no longer commercially viable.

Nick’s Pizza Bar, which launched in Aberdeen in December 2016, will close with immediate effect, as it has been placed into voluntary liquidation, despite its popularity and critical acclaim.

This means the chef will unfortunately not have a presence in the city following the closure of his Cook School there at the end of June.

When Nick closed his Cook School, as a result of the impact of the downturn in the north-east economy, he hoped to expand his pizza bar in the same listed building at Back Wynd, formerly St Nicholas Kirk’s old church hall, in the city centre.

Despite recent investment in marketing and extended opening hours the business was simply not viable as a standalone operation following the closure of the Cook School.

Nick said: ‘I had always wanted to expand into Aberdeen and the business had years of success with a loyal customer base.

‘However, the downturn in the oil and gas industry hit the economy in the north east leaving people with less money to spend on eating out.

‘It’s with regret that I’ve had to make the decision to close my business in Aberdeen where I have enjoyed having a presence. I’d like to thank everyone who has worked with us in Aberdeen, and all our customers and suppliers with whom we have had an excellent relationship.’

Johnston Carmichael and Morison’s Solicitors are managing the voluntary liquidation process.