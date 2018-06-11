New gin festival coming to Scotland this autumn

Scotland is set to welcome a new festival of gin this autumn.

Gin lovers are in for a treat as Trinity Hall, in Holburn, Aberdeen, gets set to host the inaugural G2Gin Festival on 14 and 15 September.

A total of 25 gin companies are set to come together at this high-end gin fest, supported by prestigious tonic producers, Fever Tree.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to discover a wide range of craft gins, recipes and purchase new found favourites to add to their collection. There will be three masterclasses across two days, which is included in the ticket price, giving visitors the chance to find out more about the flavour profiles and botanicals of their favourite brands.

Companies already showcasing at the event includes Teasmiths, Granite North, Wild Thyme, Riverside Spirits and Indian Summer.

Fever Tree will be supplying each exhibitor with their preferred tonic for the event to create their own perfect G&T for the crowds.

The event is masterminded by spirits expert, Grant Smith who said that he had witnessed ‘an explosion of craft gin’ and felt demand was high for a gin festival in Aberdeen.

Grant said: ‘Scotland leads the world in craft gin production and our appetite for the spirit continues to grow. We’ve lined up some great gin companies and want it to be the biggest and best drinks festival in the city.’

Tickets are £30 per person which includes tokens for the different gins, canapes, a Copa gin glass, goodie bag and entry to one masterclass. There will be a gin bar and. to add to the atmosphere. there will be live music from renowned local singer, Paul Black.

There is still availability to exhibit at the event. For details on taking a stand contact the Festival at G2gin@talktalk.net for further information.

To purchase tickets for the event click HERE.