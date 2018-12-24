New extension at Loch Leven’s Larder opens

Popular lochside destination Loch Leven’s Larder has officially launched its new food hall, bakery and tasting room.

Back in 2005, Emma and Robin Niven first opened Loch Leven’s Larder, near Kinross, taking advantage of the beautiful location of their family farm on the banks of Loch Leven.

Since starting with only seven staff, a cafe and a market stall selling vegetables grown on the farm, the business has gone through several phases of development. Now over 80 staff make Loch Leven’s Larder one of the biggest employers in the area and over 200,000 people visit the shop and café every year.

The works completed at Loch Leven’s Larder in 2018 includes a butchery, run by Hunters of Kinross, the new 40-seater Greenhouse Café, a 2.5km loop around the surrounding fields, a new Bakery, tasting room, car park extension and plaza style entrance.

Welcoming the crowd of over 150 guests, including local councillors and politicians, to Loch Leven’s Larder, Emma and Robin thanked the many people and organisations who have helped with different elements of the project.

Robin said: ‘The Scottish Environment Protection Agency, Scottish Natural Heritage, Perth and Kinross Council and Portmoak Community Council have all engaged in a really positive way to help the project’s delivery and been very helpful in their advice. Our local councillors have been valuable consultees of community issues for us to consider.’

Emma Niven, whose creative vision led the project from sketches and mood boards to the finished building, wished to thank the team who had worked on the project day-to-day, including Larder staff and Strathdean Homes.

She added: ‘Everyone’s hard work and commitment has been amazing, the whole team has gone above and beyond to complete the project.’

The new food hall is open every day from 9am-5.30pm (with the exception of Christmas and Boxing Day closures and reduced hours of 10am-4pm on New Year’s Day).