Michelin star chef will cook up an Italian treat

A celebrated Glasgow restaurant is to be joined by a Michelin star chef to celebrate World Week of Italian Cuisine.

Eusebi Deli in Glasgow’s West End is set to host an exclusive evening of events to celebrate the event, on Wednesday 21 November.

The World Week of Italian Cuisine or Settimana Della Cucina campaign is organised by The Extraordinary Italian Taste. This year, companies and individuals across the world will take part to celebrate Italian food and culture from the 19-25 November.

The aim of the week-long campaign is to reinforce the importance of quality ingredients by educating food lovers on how to identify and appreciate authentic Italian products and dishes.

The events at Eusebi have been created in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute, the Italian Consulate General, The Extraordinary Italian Taste and the Italian Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant will welcome Italian culinary experts to share their passion and knowledge with diners in Glasgow.

The first event will be a complimentary talk and tasting of wines and oils from the Castel Del Monte area of Italy and will run from 5.30-6.30pm.

Highly regarded experts in agriculture and produce from the region, Antonio Caputo and Maria Teresa Pellegrino will guide guests through the presentation to explain how these products are grown, harvested and processed.

The second event of the evening will see Michelin star chef, Felice Sgarra create a one-off tasting menu inspired by the Andriese region of Italy.

Felice is chef executive at the Michelin starred Umami restaurant in Puglia. He was born in Andria and studied in Abruzzo, Roccaraso, before returning to his home region. The restaurant is named after the savoury ‘fifth taste’ and the elegant menu showcases the rich variety of ingredients from the Andriese region. Felice was awarded a Michelin star in 2014, which he retains to this day.

The dishes will be made using the freshest Italian ingredients to highlight the flavours and culinary heritage of the area. Tickets for the dinner must be purchased in advance and are priced at £70 per person for a four-course meal with paired wines. The exclusive evening will start at 8pm.

Giovanna Eusebi, owner of Eusebi Deli, said: ‘I come from a long line of strong Italian women who were proud to show me the great flavours of Italian cuisine. At Eusebi, we are still on the same journey to share the food that we are so passionate about.

‘Our team are committed to showcasing “eccellenze italiane” (Italian excellence) and we strive to show our customers what real, authentic Italian food is. The World Week of Italian Cuisine is a celebration of everything Italy has to offer and we’re excited to welcome a Michelin star chef, Felice Sgarra to mark the occasion.’

Tickets must be booked in advance for both events at Eusebi Deli. Eusebi’s was named as one of The Times Top 100 places to eat in the UK last month.

For more information and to reserve your place, visit http://eusebideli.com. Eusebi Deli is located at 152 Park Road, Glasgow G4 9HB.

To find more about the World Week of Italian Cuisine campaign or The Extraordinary Taste of Italy, visit http://www.trueitaliantaste.com/.