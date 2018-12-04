Mackies have got it licked – 7.3 million times over!

A cool 243,800 litres of ice cream – the equivalent of 7.3 million licks or 3000 bathtubs – have been consumed in the first year of a much-loved brand opening its first parlour.

Things are looking sweet for Mackie’s of Scotland’s 19.2 parlour since it opened its doors back in December last year, with 210,000 orders meaning it has now served enough for almost every person in Aberdeen.

Sales have steadily increased over the 12 months, with a summer of record-breaking hours of sunshine seeing them reach their highest levels in August.

Karin Hayhow, marketing director at Mackie’s, said: ‘19.2 has been our first retail venture, and after all the hard work that has gone into opening and running it it’s so pleasing to see our vision come together.

‘We’re really enjoying working on this new side of our business as it allows us to be creative with our ice cream and desserts – and it’s a great way for us to test new products and get instant feedback from customers.

‘We love the idea of one day expanding this arm of Mackie’s – it’s an exciting thought to consider for the future.’

The best-selling scoop at 19.2 has been its Honeycomb flavour – which it makes by hand on its Aberdeenshire farm – shortly followed by its Traditional, Salted Caramel and Triple Chocolate flavours.

19.2 offers over 725,000 flavour combinations, though, thanks in no small part to its north east location, its Buttery & Jam ice cream has performed well too.

Yvette Harrison, parlour manager at 19.2, said: ‘We’ve had some memorable moments at the parlour, from the introduction of the peanut butter tap to our haggis ice cream.

‘The team here are fantastic to work with – they all get behind our crazy ideas and help bring them to life.’

While ice cream has certainly scooped up the biggest portion of sales, the parlour’s waffles have been a surprisingly big hit and the parlour has had to buy two more waffle machines for its kitchen as a result.

Mackie’s 19.2 team is 12 strong, and all are on the real National Living Wage.

As well as a wide range of ice cream, 19.2 serves coffee from local roasters Caber Coffee and features two centrepiece chocolate taps – one white and one milk – delivering Mackie’s own highest quality melted chocolate on demand for serving over its desserts.

Named 19.2, the parlour is located exactly 19.2 miles from the Mackie’s Westertown family farm, where it produces its renowned ice cream and chocolate ranges.