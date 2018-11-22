Line of Duty star is first at Tennent’s visitor centre

Line of Duty star Martin Compston was the first person to visit the new Tennent’s visitor centre in Glasgow, which opens to the public today.

With his character Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott often acclaimed for leading the investigative charge, Martin proved he too could be first to a story, as he became the first person through the doors of The Tennent’s Story – a brand-new attraction.

The actor took a break from filming of its fifth season to attend the launch of the Tennent’s Visitor Centre. The attraction, will be the biggest beer destination in the UK.

Martin said: ‘I’m massively impressed; the place looks amazing. Obviously, I know my way around a pint of Tennent’s very well, but I was blown away by the history of the whole thing – the connections to Robert Burns and Bonnie Prince Charlie and some incredible photos going back through the years.

'It's going to be a great attraction for the east end of Glasgow, but something like Tennent's, it's more than a beer; it's part of our culture and our heritage. It deserves something at this sort of scale and it was an honour to be invited to be the first person to check it out.'

on to check it out.’

The actor, who will star alongside Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots in January, added: ‘Living in the US, I don’t often get the chance to get my hands on a pint of Tennent’s though I’m hoping to get a bar installed in my house in the new year – which wouldn’t be complete without a Tennent’s tap!’

Alan McGarrie, group brand director for Tennent’s Lager, said: ‘It was a privilege to have Martin into Wellpark to be the first person to experience the new visitor centre. We know he enjoys a Tennent’s and we were excited to showcase it to a real fan of the brand.

‘It has been an incredible transformation, watching the space develop into a truly immersive experience that showcases the brewery, the beer and the brand. The Tennent’s Story is going to take people behind the scenes like never before, and we can’t wait to open the doors to fans from today.’

The Tennent’s Visitor Centre aims to become the UK’s biggest beer attraction, significantly boosting local and international visitor numbers to Glasgow’s East End, putting the country’s favourite beer at the heart of Glasgow tourism and the city’s ambitions for visitor growth by 2023.

It features motion capture animations developed by Glasgow School of Art, new artwork from graffiti artist Conzo Throb, personal stories from generations of Tennent’s alumni and fascinating historic artefacts.

The tour ends at the revamped tasting experience which is home to the country’s latest Tennent’s Tank Lager installation – serving up brewery fresh pints of Tennent’s from impressive copper tanks filled with unpasteurised liquid straight from brewery floor only a few hundred metres away.

The Tennent’s Story is open for booking now via www.tennentstours.com.