Learn the skills of picking your own food

Get set for a guided walk to learn about foraging.

Mark Williams, from Galloway Wild Foods, will be holding the foraging walk at the Ardkinglas Estate on Loch Fyne in Argyll.

Taking place on Tuesday, 24 April from 10.30am-3pm, this is a one day course in foraging, preparing and cooking wild spring plants.

This guided foray will explore the delicious, healthy and surprising wealth of edible plants and fungi around the woods, coast and hedgerow of the estate.

It’s a chance to enjoy a wild cook in of finds afterwards, and the attendees will also make a foraged cocktail, the drink of their walk!

Expect some gentle walking on well-made paths over three hours, covering a maximum of 1.5 miles, followed by an informal al fresco cook-in of the finds.

There will be wild treats and tasters along the way, as walkers can learn about spring hedgerow plants, fungi, coastal succulents and seaweeds.

Skills will include finding and identification, poisonous lookalikes, mindful harvesting, expert tips, folklore/traditional uses, modern gourmet/medicinal/drinks uses, nutrition, processing, recipes and cooking tips.

Spaces are limited and the cost is £45.

Contact Angela Landon on 01499 600222 or email angela.landon@ardkinglas.com for details.